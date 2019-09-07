Monday, Sept. 2
Devin Wayne Adams, 20, of 218 Horizon Hills, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
James Odell Bramlett, 63, of 97 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery – family violence.
Makayla Allyson Davidson, 17, of 742 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Mantoria Nicole Harrison, 21, of 3636 Georgia Cart, Nashville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding (maximum limits), and a seat belt violation (no car seat for a two-year-old child).
William Trent Turner, 23, of 118 Faramville Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.
Alexis Nicole Weems, 37, of 248 Folsum Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, probation violation (original charge: fraudulent credit card), and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Dwight Juliuse Jones, 39, of 558 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing.
Amanda Lee Sosebee, 29, of 171 Ivey Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Katrina Lynn Gier, 23, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a knife during commission, reckless driving, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, driving with a suspended license, and possession of drug-related objects.
Richard Evan Goodwin, 26, of 520 Switch Road Apt. A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Dwight Shane Hampton, 50, of 329 York Drive, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacturing/selling/dispensing/distributing drugs.
Melissa Dawn Jacks, 53, of 129 York St., Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of meth.
Tammy Jeanette Potts, 47, of 4802 A Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary in the second degree.
Steven Troy Wilbanks, 44, of 1039 School House Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by conversion – misdemeanor.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
George Ivascu, 70, of 1164 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Jason John Harper, 28, of 59 E. 100th St., Chicago, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with driving with a suspended license and speeding (maximum limits).