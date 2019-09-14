Tuesday, Sept. 10
Austin Tyler Goss, 18, of 6982 Fairmount Highway S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with loitering or prowling.
Servando Galarza Ramirez, 31, of Thor Avenue, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a headlight violation and driving without a license.
Ryan Noah Murray, 17, of 877 Knight Bottom Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
Enrique Valencia-Aceuedo, of 272 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a license and a tail light violation.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
James Michael Hardy, 64, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with purchase/possess/control of methamphetamine, open container and a safety belt violation.
Dustin Lamar Jones, 30, of 4424 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended.
Marvin Lloyd Jones, 58, of 287 Knight Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with purchase/possess/control of methamphetamine and a tail light violation.
David Alexander Meadows, 32, of 1359 Boone Ford Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase/possess/control of methamphetamine, purchase/possess/control of Xanax, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, stop sign/yield sign violation, restricted license, brakes required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Shaun Anthony Wheat, 36, of 2265 U.S. Highway 41, Apt. 118, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery.
Rene Carman Brito, 22, of 256 Stendal Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, open container and concealing the identity of a vehicle.
Robert King, 56, of 200 S. Line St., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Stanton Gage Eugene Walker, 21, of 125 King St., Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with racing on roadway.
Natasha Brooke Young, 17, of 364 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with racing on roadway.