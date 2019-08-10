Tuesday, Aug. 6
Tiffany Renee Fillers, 25, of 209 Main St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of a family violence order.
Justin Wayne Godfrey, 28, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with loitering or prowling.
Joseph Lee Kisselburg, 27, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. F2, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Keith Denard Lane, 34, of 203 Hill Road, No. 27, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by deception (misdemeanor).
Christa Nichole Reed, 26, of Windy Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Richard Kipp Rowls, 58, of 3 Brandon Lane S.W., Rome, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with a parole violation.
Shaniqua Hall, 29, of 205 Merlin Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding (92 in a 70).
Dylan Ray Jerome Knapp, 26, of 494 Knight Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to dim, no insurance and no license.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Caroleen Kay Ayers, 43, of 151 Quail Hollow Drive, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with false name and date of birth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and suspended license. ‘
John Dorse Brannon, 36, of 217 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and a probation violation.
Alisha Elizabeth Ricardez, 41, of 117 S. Louis Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and expired registration.