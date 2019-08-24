Monday, Aug. 19
Kendrick Milike Brown, 22, of 246 Whipperwill Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the second degree and terroristic threats and acts.
Lance Fredrick Kreider, 30, of 17 Hammond Drive, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Angela Sue Napoletano, 40, of 181 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving.
Marvin Lee Smith, 29, of 918 Cindy Drive, Lady Lake, Florida, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Larry Washington Jr., 20, of 145 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
Maria Isabel Benites, 38, of 185 Landon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and headlight requirements.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Russell Claude Stevens, 31, of 3116 Grade Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary, reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety, and simple assault.
Toney Jerell Thomason, 30, of 6527 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a bond violation.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Natalie Agusta Cronan, 42, of 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, following too closely, and a hit and run.
Jarrett Joseph Montgomery, 19, of 262 Scott Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Jeremiah Nathaniel Morris, 29, of 200 South Line St., Apt. 607, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving a false name or address to law enforcement officers.
Jonathan Vaughan Owenby, 40, of 126 Adair St., #9, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with improper use of a central land and possession of meth.
Hagen Wesley Wilson, 22, of 5516 Fairmount Highway S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault (FVA), criminal trespassing (FVA), and false imprisonment (FVA).