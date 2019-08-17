Tuesday, Aug. 13
Joseph W. Guetzow, 29, of 1600 N. 14th St., Apt. 319, Dekalb, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
Benjamin Earl Carlos Wesley, 36, of 109 E. Belmont Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault.
Johnny Steve Peeler, 50, of 358 Dover Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and overtaking/passing.
Justin Leo Pineda, 20, of 162 Melody Lane N.W., Rome, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with speeding and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Brandy Nichole Dean, 33, of 1446 U.S. Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Johnny Clinton Gray, 55, of 14 Matthews Road N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a seat belt violation.
Vincent Slade Smith, 54, of 3466 Rome Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing – family violence.
Misty Dawn Taylor, 42, of 358 Pine Crest Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving with a suspended license and pending drug charges.
Brandy Nicole Chastain, 39, of 1446 U.S. Highway 41, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by deception – misdemeanor.
Billy Eugene Chumley, 35, of 4843 Sugar Valley Road N.W., Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence, an open container violation and a taillight violation.
Sarah Cheyenne Dyer, 20, of 3439 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.