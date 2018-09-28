Investigators with the Adairsville Police Department continue to probe the death of a 4-month-old infant, who died Friday morning at an area hospital after being found unresponsive at a North Main Street home.
According to a news release from the Adairsville Police Department:
Officers arrived at the home around 9 a.m. Friday along with emergency medical personnel. They found the male infant unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told detectives the baby was alive four hours before the 911 call came in. However, he was found unresponsive just before 9 a.m., and the emergency call was made.
A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death will be performed by the GBI Crime Laboratory.