Both to ensure compliance with old regulations and to add clarity about how new technologies will be used ahead of the first day of classes, Calhoun City Schools have updated policies related to dress code and the use of school-provided Chromebooks. New bell and final exam schedules will also be implemented this school year.
The refreshed rules, according to Calhoun Middle and High School Campus Principal Peter Coombe, largely do not reflect policy changes and are simply procedural updates. There are two exceptions.
The first is related to the use of Chromebooks at school. Starting this year, every Calhoun City Schools student will be assigned a laptop to use during the school day. The computers must be picked up and dropped off in the student’s homeroom class daily and are not intended for at-home use. To accommodate this, the bell schedule has changed to allow students a five minute period at the end of the day to return to homeroom and hand in their laptops.
The second major change is related to final exam schedules and exam exemptions.
This year, exams will only be administered at the end of the spring semester “to ensure maximum instructional time during the course of the year.” There will be no fall exams. Additionally, only seniors who have met specific requirements will be allowed to exempt finals.
The requirements, according to the 2019-2020 student handbook, include having no more than five attendance marks (excluding doctor notes) in homeroom and/or fifth period and no more than five unexcused attendance marks (excluding doctor notes) per class, maintaining a minimum second semester average of 90 or higher, and having no ISS, OSS or class skipping offenses. Students cannot be exempt from exams in courses that require a state End-of-Course or End of Pathway test.
Other changes to the student handbook are more minor, like the renewed focus on a “work force ready” dress code.
“Our dress code has not drastically altered. In fact, it is a little more lenient in how it is written; however, we are going to be more actively enforcing,” Coombe said. “In regards to ‘work force ready,’ we are referencing that most workplaces have some sort of dress code or expectation and we want our students to be prepared to meet these expectations.”
The dress code prohibits “see through” or sheer garments unless they are worn over the top of school-appropriate clothing; leggings; yoga pants; blankets; pajamas; bedroom slippers; any clothing promoting drugs, weapons or alcoholic beverages; shorts, skirts or dresses that land above mid-thigh; and clothing containing images that are profane, sexual, gang-related or racially offensive, among others.
In addition to a stricter enforcement of dress code, Coombe stressed that teachers will also be monitoring distractions like cell phones and headphones more closely once school begins on Thursday.
As has long been Calhoun City Schools’ policy, students may use cell phones and headphones before school, during lunch and after school. Those items should, however, be powered off at all other times, including during transition periods between classes. Failure to follow that requirement may result in such technologies being banned from campus entirely.
The full student handbook for Calhoun Middle and High Schools can be found online at www.calhounschools.org/new-families/student-handbook.
School traffic
Calhoun Police Department Chief Tony Pyle has also released safety tips for motorists and students ahead of the new school year in the hopes of ensuring student and driver safety in the city.
“If you are driving behind a school bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car,” the tip list reads. “It will give you more time to stop once the yellow lights start flashing. It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.”
Along with a second reminder to never pass a school bus from behind or either direction if you’re on an undivided roadway, when stopped to load or unload children, the tip list states:
♦ If the yellow or red lights are flashing (on a bus) and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.
♦ The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.
♦ Be alert. Children are often unpredictable. They tend to take risks and ignore hazards.