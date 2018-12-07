Starting this past summer, the townhomes in the Old Mill subdivision have begun to see new development. Currently, there are 14 new townhomes being constructed under the supervision of the McWhorter Goss General Contractors.
Eric Underwood, one of the realtors from the LakePoint Realty Group selling these units, said the first phase of 14 new townhomes is estimated to be finished by the end of this year. Once those first units begin to sell, the contractors will begin with phase two of construction, which includes building more townhomes across the street and further into the neighborhood.
Tricia Hachem, also a realtor with LakePoint, said there are estimated to be 83 new units at the completion of the entire project, which she said is expected to be completely finished at the end of 2020.
Known as a gated neighborhood with a pool and tennis courts, the Old Mill subdivision is equipped with a clubhouse as well as yard maintenance provided for residents. The new homes in the most recent development sit on the top of Old Mill Drive, and there are four different floor plans, some with handicap accessibility features and each with a two car garage.The two, three and four-bedroom floor plans begin in the range of $189,000 and vary from 1,433 to 2,530 square feet in size.
The developer of the project, Josh McWhorter, said the purpose behind doing the project in phases is to avoid saturating the market. A Cartersville native, McWhorter said his father is from the Calhoun area and he’s spent a lot of time here. He always looks forward to any chance he can visit the local restaurants and visit with family friends, and is therefore very excited about this new development.
Ron Goss, the president of McWhorter Goss General Contractors, thinks it’s going to be a great addition to the already existing Old Mill community.