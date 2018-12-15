Around four months ago, restaurant owner Eddie Yap called Jeremy Thomas, his executive chef at the Wall Street Grille, to propose an idea.
Earlier this year, Yap made the tough decision to close down the Grille at 117 S. Wall St. However, more recently, Yap told Thomas he wanted to open back up the restaurant, this time with a twist.
“He said he liked my idea of doing southern food,” said Thomas, who will serve as the executive chef and manager of the new restaurant Yap will open, Southern Roads Cafe. The cafe will open officially on Tuesday, and will be specializing in traditional southern comfort food.
Yap, who owns the building on Wall Street and a variety of other restaurants throughout North Georgia, said the Grille’s closing in late January was due to losing money on the restaurant despite its prime location in downtown Calhoun.
Yap opened the Grille in September 2016, and was in business there for a little over a year before he decided to close its doors. Yet, the owner knew the great potential of that building’s location and didn’t want to give up quite so soon.
“We pretty much have a fully trained staff already,” Thomas said. “I’m used to this business, but I’m a little nervous because this is my first time running a bar along with (a restaurant).”
Thomas has been a chef for a little over five years, with experience at both the old Wall Street Grille and Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Yap and Thomas have been preparing for their grand opening for the past couple of months.
One of the cafe’s silent partners commented on how Yap and Thomas are spearheading this restaurant and wanted to change the image to get a fresher start with the location. The partner said the cafe will serve home-cooked foods and they are all excited for the opening on Tuesday.