New Ophthalmologist joins Professional Eye Associates

Joshua Hendrix, MD will be joining the growing medical professionals at Professional Eye Associates. Dr. Hendrix graduated with honors from Marshall University in West Virginia for both his undergraduate and medical school degrees. Dr. Hendrix recently moved to Dalton after completing his residency at the Dean McGee Eye Institute at the University of Oklahoma, one of the best programs in the country. His top tier status was further confirmed after receiving the Acer’s Resident Honor Award. He contributes to his profession as a committee member to the American Academy of Ophthalmology and active member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons.
In his personal time, Dr. Hendrix is an avid tennis player and outdoor enthusiast and looks forward to continuing his pattern of excellence for the local community. Wedding bells are in his immediate future as he and his fiancé, Sukanya, will soon be married.
“We have been very fortunate to have added high quality doctors to our staff that continue our tradition of serving the eye care needs of Northwest Georgia. With the addition of Dr. Hendrix, we add an ophthalmologist who is among the elite in his training at every prestigious institution he has attended. His excellent medical and surgical skills will serve the citizens of our community well. He will begin seeing patients early September,” stated senior ophthalmologist Dr. Timothy O’Boyle.
Dr. Hendrix joins Timothy O’Boyle, MD; Brian Kim, MD; Robi Wingrove, OD; Daniel McBride, OD; Drew Davis, OD and Brittany Newman, OD.