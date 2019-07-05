The new superintendent of Gordon County Schools said the training wheels have been taken off and she briefly felt like the new kid at school this week as she visited with her staff.
Kim Fraker, who officially started the job this week, has been busy meeting with principals, teachers and administrative staff in a effort to get to know everyone, and it gone great, she said.
“I feel like I’ve already been here a long time because everyone has been so nice and so welcoming,” Fraker said. “It’s been very natural. Everyone is very professional and does a great job.”
Fraker was hired in May to replace previous superintendent Susan Remillard, who retired, and she approved by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners last month, so she has been around during the transition but she’s excited to get the new school year underway.
“I’m looking forward to seeing students,” she said. “I’ve met so many people but I haven’t met any kids yet.”
The first big event for the new schools chief will be on July 29, when the school system hosts a Gordon County Schools get together, a welcome back-kind of event for school system employees that will feature a couple of speakers and performances from student band and chorus members. That event will take place at Meadowdale Baptist Church at 9 a.m.
Fraker said the gathering will be like a pep rally, intended to get everyone excited about the coming school year. Now that she’s met everyone, she said she’s looking to get to work with those people.
“It’s going to take all of our ideas. It’s not just about me, it’s truly a group effort,” said Fraker.
Fraker previously served Bartow County Schools as chief of leadership and learning. She is married to Cpt. Jim Fraker of the Sandy Springs Police Department, and the couple has three children. Fraker said she hopes to get involved in many organizations and get plugged in to the local community.