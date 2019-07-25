Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s new president stopped by the Gordon County campus on Wednesday to talk shop with the people who work there.
Heidi Popham, who had been executive vice president at GNTC, took over as president of the college last month. She said on Wednesday that she's beginning to settle in and is enjoying getting out to the college's seven campuses that serve nine counties and reacquainting herself with everyone.
"I'm excited about the opportunities," she said.
Popham also praised the partnership the college has with the local college and career academies and noted that dual enrollment students will have the new option of electrical and welding programs this fall. She also said she wanted to strengthen relationships the college has with the local business community.
"We want to make sure we are building the bridge," she said, "working in economic development and making sure our team is at the table to see what the workforce needs."
Popham began her career at the college began when she was hired as the executive assistant to the president in 1995. Since then, she's gained significant leadership experience, having held positions as director of institutional effectiveness, vice president of institutional effectiveness, and in her latest role as executive vice president.
“Dr. Popham is a strong leader for Georgia Northwestern Technical College,” said Matt Arthur, Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner. “Her years of experience in technical education certainly equip her for the job, but it’s her passion for students and her commitment to developing a workforce within the community that make her the right choice to lead Georgia Northwestern Technical College going forward.”
Popham holds a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management from Covenant College, a Master of Education degree from the University of Georgia, and a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Georgia.
Past GNTC president Pete McDonald retired at the end of April.
Rome News-Tribune reporter John Popham contributed to this report.