New Echota UMC holds special service for Memorial Day

New Echota United Methodist Church held a special remembrance service for Memorial Day on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Major Darrel Geving, U.S. Army National Guard, invited Pete Mecca to speak during the special service. Mecca is an Air Force Intelligence Veteran from the Vietnam War. He lives with his wife in Conyers. He spoke on the millions of men and women who gave their lives previous wars so that the citizens of the United States of America could enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. He encouraged everyone to teach the next generations about the sacrifices of these men and women.
Mecca is affiliated with many groups that support and remember the sacrifices of veterans. He is the author of a recently published book, “Veterans - Stories From America’s Best.”
The congregation enjoyed Limitless, the children’s signing and performing group, led by Tara Zapp. Veterans and all families of those serving in the military, past and present were also thanked for their service.
Pictured are:
Back row, left to right, veterans Millard Koger and Gary Stewart; Pete Mecca and Major Darrel Geving.
Front row, left to right, Pastor Keith Willard, Tara Zapp, Macee Clark, Maddie Stone and Joey VanDyke.