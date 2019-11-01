In March 2018, Georgia passed its first-ever Native American resolution honoring New Echota, recognizing the significant achievements that took place on the ground and urging the public to study the history of what occurred there.
On Thursday, Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer signed into effect a proclamation declaring Saturday, Nov. 2, Native American Heritage Day. In recognition, New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site is opening its doors to the community from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., in the hopes that visitors will venture out to learn about the Cherokee who previously lived on the land.
The event will include demonstrations and education relating to pottery, stone knapping, basket-making, blacksmithing, woodworking, storytelling, soap making, printing press operation, spinning and more. All historic buildings will be open with demonstrations and staff and volunteers guided tours until the end of the day.
Featured participant Cherokee Storyteller and Historian, Fred Bradley will be part of the festivities welcoming visitors at the Cherokee Council House. A retired National Park Service Ranger and naturalist, Bradley is known for his Cherokee stories and travels throughout the southeastern United States sharing his knowledge of Cherokee history and nature.
New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site is a certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. In addition to the living history event, visitors can view a 17-minute video, museum exhibits, two nature trails and a ¾ mile walking tour of the historic grounds and buildings, including a reconstruction of the “Cherokee Phoenix” newspaper printing office.
Daphne Swilling, the president of Peregrini International, an organization that played an instrumental role in getting the resolution passed last March, said she hopes the public will take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about America’s “first people.”
“November is national Native American Heritage month. I hope that inspires people to get out and visit New Echota to see and learn about some of the amazing things that happened there,” she said. “That’s what the resolution is about too. Of course, it’s about recognizing the suffering of Native Americans, but it’s also about making sure people understand who they were and what they were accomplishing before we ever got involved.”
The list of accomplishments at New Echota includes the construction of a two-story council house, the development of a supreme court, and the office of the first Indian language newspaper, the “Cherokee Phoenix,” which used the new syllabary created by the Cherokee Sequoyah. Sponsored by state representatives John Meadows, Rick Jasperse, and Jason Ridley, the resolution itself specifically recognizes “the importance of the New Echota site, where so much Georgia history unfurled.”
The late former Calhoun mayor and state legislator John Meadows viewed the resolution as his “legacy,” Swilling said. His getting to be part of moving it forward was, in her words, a “miracle.”
“I first reached out to him in 2014 because I knew that whoever represented the area with New Echota would be a good ally to have on this. I cold-called and spoke with his assistant first. I didn’t expect to hear anything back right away,” she said. But, later that same day, Meadows returned her call personally and spoke to her for an hour about the possibility of a resolution. He also planned a visit with her so that he could look over a draft of the legislation.
“That’s very unusual,” she said. “You might hear back, but it’s next to impossible to hear back that quickly. I definitely wasn’t expecting it. He had such a heart for this issue.”
They looked at it together and she said he told her he thought what she had was good. But he also said he couldn’t be a part of sponsoring it because of his position in the House. Even so, he connected her with all the right people to get the work done over the next few years. Terry Chastain, for example.
“Terry was a legislation writing professional,” Swilling said. “I didn’t know it, but he really was. He could sit down, talk about it, and have a draft ready that same day. He worked miracles for us.”
Chastain was the first to suggest checking out the legislative archive to see what, if any, legislation reminiscent of an apology or expression of regret Georgia had ever passed related to Native Americans. They found that the state had only ever released one piece of legislation in line with what they were searching for. It shocked them both, but it also gave them an idea of where to start — the resolution would need to be both effective and a good first step.
“Terry was great. He wanted to talk about the lottery and the Trail of Tears and the way the Native Americans were really treated, and he didn’t shy away from it in putting the legislation together,” Swilling said. “In fact, I even asked him a few times, ‘Are you sure this will pass? Should we tone it down a little bit?’ He told me that we would only get one shot. We had to go for it.”
And they did. They wrote the legislation and, two weeks before the legislative session ended, Chastain found sponsors for it. Swilling said she didn’t know who they were at first. She only found out after she got a call letting her know the resolution was successful. Chastain told her Meadows had sponsored it.
“I was so glad that he was involved in it. I knew it was so important to him and it’s even more touching knowing that it was part of his legislative legacy. He worked on so much legislation and did so much work during his life and this was one of the last, if not the last, piece he worked on before he passed,” Swilling said. “I am so thankful.”
Meadows knew how thankful she was. Last July, Swilling invited the legislator to attend a special gathering at New Echota that marked the first official return of the Cherokee people to their formal capital in 180 years. Principal Chief Richard Sneed, Principal Chief Joe Bunch, Principal Chief Bill John Baker, and Principal Chief James Floyd came together for the event, the first-ever reunion of so many chiefs at New Echota. Meadows read the resolution allowed to them and got “a little teary-eyed,” by the end, Swilling said.
“The proclamation the mayor signed is a continuance of his legacy,” Swilling said. “I appreciate how much the people of Calhoun care about this issue and want to make things right with the Native Americans who are America’s first people.”
Admission to Saturday’s event at New Echota is $5.50-$7. Children ages 5 and under get in free. For information about Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Division of the Department of Natural Resources, visit GaStateParks.org.