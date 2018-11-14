On Sunday, New Echota United Methodist Church honored veterans with a special service on Veterans Day.
Georgia National Guard Maj. Pervis Brown, the provost marshall at the Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, spoke to the congregation. His message came from 2 Timothy 2:1-4, concerning being a soldier in the Army of the Lord.
“The timely message commanded those in the congregation to go out and pass God's message along,” according to a news release from the church.
Also during the service, each attendee shared the names of family members who were veterans.
“We thank all veterans for their service to our country,” the release stated.