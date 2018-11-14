New Echota United Methodist Church honors veterans

New Echota United Methodist Church honors veterans during a special service Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Pictured are Gary Stewart (from left), Georgia National Guard Maj. Pervis Brown, Maj. Darrel Geving, Maj. Charles Westrip IV and Pastor Keith Willard. / Contributed

On Sunday, New Echota United Methodist Church honored veterans with a special service on Veterans Day.

Georgia National Guard Maj. Pervis Brown, the provost marshall at the Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, spoke to the congregation.  His message came from 2 Timothy 2:1-4, concerning being a soldier in the Army of the Lord. 

“The timely message commanded those in the congregation to go out and pass God's message along,” according to a news release from the church.

 Also during the service, each attendee shared the names of family members who were veterans.

“We thank all veterans for their service to our country,” the release stated.