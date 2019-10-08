With the autumn season upon us, one of Northwest Georgia’s local gems, New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site in Calhoun will present its annual Native American Heritage Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Aug. 3, 1990, President George H. W. Bush established November as National American Indian Heritage Month, commonly referred to as Native American Heritage Month. In recognition of this annual month long celebration, New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site invites the public to visit and learn about early 19th century lifestyle skills of the Cherokee and the southeast.
Participating demonstrators, both Native American and non-Native, will provide demonstrations and education relating to pottery, stone knapping, basket-making, blacksmithing, woodworking, storytelling, soap making, printing press operation, spinning, and more. All historic buildings will be open with demonstrations and staff and volunteers guided tours until 4:00 pm.
Featured participant Cherokee Storyteller and Historian, Fred Bradley will be part of the festivities welcoming visitors at the Cherokee Council House. A retired National Park Service Ranger and naturalist, Mr Bradley is known for his Cherokee stories and travels throughout the southeastern United States sharing his knowledge of Cherokee history and nature.
New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site is a certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. In addition to the living history event, visitors can view a 17-minute video, museum exhibits, two nature trails and a ¾ mile walking tour of the historic grounds and buildings, including a reconstruction of the Cherokee Phoenix newspaper printing office.
Demonstrators will be offering period appropriate, handcrafted items for sell during the event and the event will be held rain or shine. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy as food vendors will not be on site.
Regular admission fees required: $5.50-$7.00. Children 5 and under years of age are free. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (April-November).
For information about Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Division of the Department of Natural Resources, visit GaStateParks.org.