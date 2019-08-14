For the first time in the 21st Century, Hal Lamb will not be on the Yellow Jackets’ sideline with headset on Friday nights. A new era begins in Calhoun Football as Clay Stephenson takes the reins of a program that has won 18 consecutive region titles.
Lamb’s final year at the helm ended in the state semifinals, as the Jackets fell to Peach County 22-7.
However, the summer is over, the record shows 0-0 and it’s a new season for a Yellow Jackets.
“Everything’s been going well this summer,” Stephenson said. “This year, having a lot of new players and a lot of new coaches, ... we’ve had to do a little bit more X’s and O’s stuff than we’ve had in the past.”
In addition to the fundamentals, Stephenson said the summer workouts focused on strength and conditioning.
“It gave us a little bit of a leg up on the insulation,” Stephenson said. “So now, (it’s about) just taking the plays they’ve learned and the defense they learned and executing.”
The most talked-about position battle is quarterback. For the 2019 Jackets, Stephenson said the offense will be led by senior signal caller Jake Morrow.
“He’ll be the quarterback heading into the Corky Kell,” Stephenson said. “He waited three years for his turn and he’s had a good preseason. I think he’s going to end up being a great leader for us and we have all the confidence in the world in him.”
Jake’s father is Calhoun’s defensive coordinator, Terry Morrow. Stephenson said given his father’s football background, Jake has had an extensive background in the sport.
“He hasn’t really had another position,” Stephenson said. “He’s come a long way this summer. He’s one that has to stand back there under the pressure and see what we can do, but we feel good with the way we’re tailoring our offense around him and for his strengths. We feel good going in.”
Stephenson said areas where the Yellow Jackets will have plenty of depth is the receiving corps and the defensive backs.
Since full practice has started prior to Calhoun’s season opener against Ridgeland in Rome, Stephenson said he’s been placing the players in tough situations to build experience.
“From the spring, this summer and these first few days of practice, (we’ve) put them in as many tough situations as we can because a lot of them haven’t been in the fire before,” Stephenson said. “(We’re) changing our practice a little bit here and there to give us a little bit more of a game-like situation that we haven’t had to do in the past because we had so much experience. This year, we’ve got some really, really good players, but the experience is what they’re lacking.”
The new faces on the team have strong, recent lineage behind them. Three state titles since 2011 and a run of region titles have created high expectations around the program. So how does Calhoun balance those expectations?
“We try to use it as motivation,” Stephenson said. “We use it as a positive because if you don’t have expectations, you don’t have fans in the stands and you don’t have the excitement Calhoun Football creates in this town. We welcome ... expectations and welcome just the program that has been built by all the guys who’ve played here before and all the coaches who’ve coached here before, so it’s more of an honor I’d say than an expectation thing.”
The first time this team will see Phil Reeve Stadium in a regular-season game is Sept. 6, when the Jackets face Therrell. Stephenson said it will be an emotional moment for many involved with the program.
“There’s something special about coming out of that field house and look across the street and see the Reeve and see the excitement and the fans that are there,” Stephenson said. “That’s (been) there since they’ve been coming out to kiddie camp. This is going to be their time to show out and impress the home crowd.”
Stephenson said he is looking to what the 2019 football senior class will produce on the field and how the group will mature.
“As coaches, we get a senior class every year,” Stephenson said. “This is their only shot. We do a little bit of extra work for the seniors because that’s something they can’t get back.”
Stephenson said success this season will come in both a short-term form and a long-term one.
“We talk about all the time as coaches that yes, that is our goal to win the games during the season,” Stephenson said. “Overall success, it comes later on in life when you see the kids that you’ve coached come back and they have families and they’re good citizens and good people in the community.”
Calhoun will begin its season on a Thursday night in the Corky Kell Classic against the Ridgeland Panthers, and Stephenson said the coaching staff has been reminding the players of what’s ahead.
“We’re trying to keep reminding the kids of ... the why and the why is when we roll up against Ridgeland in the Corky Kell Classic,” Stephenson said. “You don’t get any do-overs and that’s what we try to keep hounding to them that, all these days when they’re being pushed to the brink, we’re doing it for a purpose.”