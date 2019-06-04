The Calhoun Times will welcome Daniel Bell as the new managing editor next week.
Bell, who currently works as the news editor for the Daily Citizen-News in Dalton, will take on his new role with the Calhoun Times starting Monday. He will replace current Managing Editor Spencer Lahr, who is moving back to Michigan to help take care of his family’s farm.
“I’m excited to return to Calhoun as editor of the Calhoun Times,” Bell said. “I’ve already heard a lot of good things about the current staff and I’m eager to continue the service the newspaper provides the community.”
In 2005, Bell graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications. He worked in Rome for seven years, including as deputy editor of the Rome News-Tribune.
After his time at the Rome News, Bell worked at Racemark International in Calhoun as an e-commerce marketing manager. Then in 2015, he joined the staff of the Daily-Citizen News, where he has been for the last four years.
Bell is married to Samantha Bishop Bell, and they have a 6-year-old son named Donovan.
“It’s often said that a newspaper is the first rough draft of history, and I aim to ensure that the Times continues to record and report on all those building blocks that construct the history of Calhoun and Gordon County on a daily basis,” Bell said.