Tim Johnson, a former history professor at Georgia State University and new Calhoun High teacher, spoke at the most recent Calhoun Rotary Club meeting.
Johnson was introduced by Program Chair Will Ostuw.
Johnson is a University of Georgia graduate and until recently a history professor at Georgia State University in Atlanta. He has long had an affinity for Georgia and attributes his inspiration to John Muir’s book “A Thousand Mile Walk to the Gulf.” In fact, Johnson retraced Muir’s journey, but instead of athousand mile walk, he and his father drove, and it led to his relocation to Georgia later.
Johnson is glad to leave the rat race of Atlanta and relocate to Calhoun, where he will be teaching history at Calhoun High and at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
He has a great appreciation for the natural beauty of the area as well as it’s history.
Johnson is married to a Calhoun native Kate Langford, daughter of Jim and Barbara Langford.