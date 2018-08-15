Two businesses recently celebrated their openings with ribbon cutting ceremonies hosted by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
CL Signs and Graphics, LLC held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Locally owned and operated by Christy Greeson and Lorie Norrell, CL Signs and Graphics provides customers everything they need to advertise their business, including car decals, signage, banners, canvases and much more.
LC Signs and Graphics is located at 348 South Wall Street in Calhoun. For more information, visit their Facebook page, their website www.clsignsandgraphics.net or call 706-383-6367.
On Tuesday, Aug. 7, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Rodeway Inn, located at 1007 Highway 53 East in Calhoun, at the intersection of Outlet Center Drive. For those on a travel budget, Rodeway Inn is the perfect option, with accommodation amenities including free Wi-Fi, free hot breakfast, 24-hour receptionist, guest laundry facilities, bus and truck parking, refrigerator and microwave in all rooms, sofa bed in select rooms, premium bedding, 55-inch 4K LED television in all rooms and a coffee maker in all rooms.
Visit choicehotels.com/georgia/calhoun/rodeway-inn-hotels for more information on Rodeway Inn of Calhoun or call 706-383-8600.