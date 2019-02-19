A new mobile app announced by state officials this week offers youth free access to services for mental illness, substance-use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Gov. Brian Kemp along with first lady Marty Kemp and legislators — including Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, — announced the Georgia Crisis and Access Line on Thursday. The app provides youth with a 24/7 hotline to assist them in times of need, as they can communicate with GCAL professionals through text message, chat or phone call.
"Traveling across the state, Marty and I have heard firsthand from parents, students, teachers, and administrators about the growing mental health crisis in our schools and communities,” Kemp said. “That's why we're taking action to fund mental health intervention services, school security measures, and innovative tools like the My GCAL app.”
In his announcement, Kemp recognized the work of Department of the Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald and her staff for developing the app.
“We know that when youth may be struggling or have a friend who needs help, they are much more likely to reach out via text rather than phone,” Fitzgerald said. “This app provides the same professional, confidential response as the GCAL Call Center through a method that works for teens. We hope that it will become a lifeline for youth seeking help.”
The app is available for both Apple and Android smartphones. The hotline is staffed by caring professionals, including licensed clinicians, who are able to address behavioral health crises, make referrals for treatment and dispatch mobile crisis response teams.
“Right now, Georgia's youth face tremendous pressure to 'fit in' with their peers, and it can take a severe emotional and physical toll on their day-to-day lives," stated Marty Kemp. "As the parents of three teenage daughters, Brian and I understand that Georgia families face this challenge every single day. We're committed to standing with them in this fight."
While the My GCAL app is targeted at youth, GCAL is available to anyone in Georgia.