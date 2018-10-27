Animals staying at the Gordon County Animal Control short-term facility are getting ready to move over to the new building at 790 Harris Beamer Road.
Since the electrical fire that struck the old animal control building in April 2017, animals and staff have been located at a temporary location on Ga. 53. But the wait is almost over, as the new building construction is almost finished.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 2, starting at 2 p.m., at the building site. This event is open to the public and will celebrate the opening of the facility.
This new building will help the department by offering more room, said Animal Control Director Sue Henson. It will be a cleaner facility and easier to clean, as she said the one they used to have was older and more difficult to take care of.
Though the new building will be situated a little differently, it will be in the same spot as the old one. Henson and the rest of her staff are looking forward to moving into the new space.
“Hopefully in the future we can get some mobile clinics to come there as well,” Henson said.
The total estimated construction cost was $1,413,935, as was announced at the Gordon County Board of Commissioner’s meeting last week. The project is expected to be completed on time and under budget.
Henson requested that the remaining contingency funds — $51,499 — would be used to build a pole barn for large animals. Her request to build the pole barn was approved, according to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter. The expected cost of the barn is no more than $44,200, and this additional project would be treated as a change order to the general contractor’s work, according to Ledbetter.
The building of the pole barn is starting now, according to Ledbetter, and is being built with SPLOST revenue and insurance funds inside the existing contract with Momon Construction.
Ledbetter said the county did not have to budget additional money for the pole barn. The unused contingency fund after this change order would be $7,297 at least, he said.