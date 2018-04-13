2nd annual Miss Boogie & Blues to be held April 21

The 2nd annual Miss Boogie & Blues will be held Saturday, April 21 at the GEM Theatre in downtown Calhoun.
Doors open at 10 a.m.; pageant begins at 11 a.m.
One queen and three runner-ups will be chosen in each age division. Pageant dress or Sunday best attire is required.
Age divisions include:
Baby Miss 0 – 14 Months
Tiny Miss 15 – 24 Months
Toddler Miss 25 Months – 3 Years
Wee Miss 4 – 5 Year
Petite Miss 6 – 7 Years
Little Miss 8 – 9 Years
Preteen Miss 10 – 12 Years
Junior Miss 13 – 14 Years
To enter the pageant, call Ashley Brown, pageant director, at 770-877-0196 or email ABPageants1@gmail.com. Entry forms can be mailed to 344 Boone Ford Rd SE Calhoun, GA 30701 or dropped off at Merle Norman in Calhoun.
Entry fee for all age divisions is $60. Each optional category is $10 or $30 for all. Entry fees after April 16 will be $75.