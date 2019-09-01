When newly promoted Navy Capt. Emori Moore learned she was being promoted to that rank, she wanted her uncle R. Alton Cadenhead to be part of the ceremony.
Cadenhead, himself a Marine Corps veteran who fought in Guam and at Iwo Jima, was honored by the thought but unable to travel to Washington, D.C., where Moore serves at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as the personnel reliability program competent medical authority community manager, so Moore decided to bring the ceremony to Calhoun.
On Sunday afternoon Cadenhead had the pleasure of administrating Moore's oath of office, a traditional part of the promotion ceremony.
"It's a wonderful thing," said Cadenhead. "It was a wonderful opportunity to meet new friends and revive the friendships of people we haven't seen in a long time."
The event, held at Velo Vineyard in downtown Calhoun, was a celebration of family, said Marine Col. Benjamin Ringvelski, who has known Moore for 20 years and was a speaker during the celebration.
Ringvelski first met Moore in Okinawa, Japan, when she was assigned to a Marine combat helicopter squadron there. He acknowledged that Navy promotion ceremonies are typically held on ships or Naval bases near the water, but this one was special because Moore wanted her family involved.
He went on to say that Moore and the Navy doctors who serve alongside the Marines are affectionately called "Devil Docs," a reference to the Marine nickname Devil Dogs, because they go through the same training and have the same requirements as Marines.
Moore is a heavily decorated officer who has served around the globe in combat and humanitarian operations, including as a surgeon in Afghanistan. Her awards include three Meritorious Service Medals, five Navy Commendation Medals, one Army Commendation Medal and numerous unit awards.
Dr. Susan Cadenhead Burgess, Moore's cousin and "sister from another mother," organized the celebration Sunday and said the Cadenhead family came from simple, humble beginnings but has always focused on education and following your dreams.
Burgess told a crowd of about 100 people that her grandparents had six children (of which Cadenhead was one), and that generation gave way to 17 grandchildren, which led to 30 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren so far. Those 72 individuals have combined to earn 28 bachelor's degrees, 18 master's degrees, seven doctorate's and two medical degrees.
Even counting all that, Burgess said, no one in their family has achieved more than Moore.
"She has always been a role model for us," Burgess said. "If you have a dream, go for it. It doesn't matter how hard it is, go for it."
Tully Bryant, Moore's first sergeant major while she was serving alongside the Marines, also spoke during the ceremony, saying that despite her small statue Moore is as tough and strong as they come.
"She was a formidable young woman," he said. "It was like having a little sister."
Bryant also praised Cadenhead, telling him that Moore talked about him from the first day they met and that his legacy lives on among that many people Moore has served with.
"She was a walking, talking billboard for you," Bryant said.
Bryant also said Moore is the kind of person that young people should look up to, as she has a proven history of overcoming adversity, striving for success and putting service before self.
"This is a perfect role model for a person living her best life and being the best version of herself all the time," he said.
Air Force Col. Maureen Williams also spoke during the event and called Moore her best friend. The pair served together in the Air Force before Moore joined the Navy to attend medical school.
Williams said she has always admired Moore as she watched her overcome professional and personal challenges and continued to choose compassion and service while seeing the beauty and wonder in the world. She also said Moore deserves her new rank and the military will continue to benefit from her presence.
"She packs more heart into that little frame than most 10 or 20 people put together," Williams said. "She doesn't do anything half way. She's honest and above board and she always puts others' needs above her own."
When it was her turn to speak, Moore echoed the theme of family, thanking Cadenhead for his vast influence on her life and saying he was her role model. She also spoke directly to her military counterparts to thank them for the ways they have impacted her life and career. She said she wouldn't be where she's at today without her family or her military family.
Moore said the room was full of heroes as she acknowledged current military personnel and the veterans who were present.
"They gave us their today for our tomorrow, and they only way to repay that is to pass it forward," she said.
During the ceremony, Bryant read a proclamation regarding the promotion, Moore's parents helped change out the shoulder boards marking her rank, and Cadenhead swore in his niece.