The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Gordon County, starting a 4 a.m. Wednesday and running until 7 a.m. Thursday. Also, a flood warning is in effect for the Oostanaula River near Calhoun, the NWS reported.
According to the NWS:
Due to heavy rainfall recently, there has been "significant runoff into streams and rivers which will cause flooding in some areas," namely those bordering the Oostanaula in Gordon County and its feeder streams.
The Oostanaula River was at 20.61 feet as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the gauge located behind the city's water treatment plant on Mauldin Road. The flood stage is 21 feet. A moderate flood stage is 30 feet while a major flood stage is 35 feet for the river.
The possibility for flooding and flash flooding is for North and Central areas in the state, set up by recent rains creating saturated soils. Rain is expected to increase its intensity throughout the day Wednesday, falling hardest in late afternoon and early evening.