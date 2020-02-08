The storm damage in the area of East Plainview Road on Thursday morning has been determined to have been caused by a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
According to a press release from the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, the official report from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City confirms that an EF-0 tornado did touch down in Gordon County early Thursday at 5:20 a.m.
The tornado was packing maximum winds of 85 mph and was on the ground for approximately two to three minutes, creating a path 2.1 miles long and with a maximum width of 200 yards. The following is a survey summary from the National Weather Service:
“During the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 6, within a fast-moving line of strong to severe thunderstorms, a brief tornado touched along the Bartow/Gordon county line in northwest Georgia. The worst of the damage was confined to a small area along East Plainview Road SE, where 10-12 large trees were uprooted and a manufactured home sustained significant damage (entire roof ripped off and slight movement off its foundation). Trees and debris were seen thrown to the north which is nearly perpendicular to the east-northeast storm movement. Homes on either side of this location sustained some roof damage as well but no significant structural damage was noted. The tornado continued east-northeast hitting another home and lifting/damaging part of its front deck. A few small trees were snapped along Shope Lake Road SE. It is just east of this point where the tornado dissipated.”
Gordon County officials said their press release that they are "very thankful and blessed that no injuries or fatalities resulted from this weather event and want to extend a thank you to all public servants and others who assisted in this joint effort of taking care of our citizens."