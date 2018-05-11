Calhoun, Ga. -- Not every trail is in the woods. In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the National Trails Act and the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site invites the public to visit the park and learn about the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail on Saturday, June 2.
A certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail, New Echota Historic Site, Friends of New Echota State Historic Site and members of the Georgia Chapter of the National Trail of Tears Association encourages the public to visit the site and learn about the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
Stretching from Georgia in the Southeast and across the Mississippi River to northeastern Oklahoma, the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail is part of the National Park Service’s Long-Distance Trail Program and includes National Scenic Trails such as the Appalachian Trail, and National Historic Trails, such as the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
Encompassing over 5,000 total miles, multiple removal routes used by the Cherokee have been researched, documented and mapped. Brochures, maps and signage placed along the various routes highlight significant ferry locations, camps and even burials experienced by the Cherokee during the tragic Trail of Tears.
Tours of the historic buildings and grounds, displays and presentations by staff and Georgia Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association members will highlight the day from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., however, the park will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Regular admission fees of $5.50-$7 required and annual passes are available for individuals and families.
In addition, New Town Creek Nature Trail (1 mile) and Pond Overlook Trail (1/3 mile) will be available for walkers interested in exploring the Ridge and Valley province of Georgia. With spring wildflowers blooming at their peak, pack a picnic lunch, bring your camera and binoculars and enjoy a beautiful spring day.
For more information, call 706.624.1321 and visit gastateparks.org/newechota.