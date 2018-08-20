(Calhoun, Ga.) — August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. This health observance was created to promote and empower women to commit to breastfeeding their babies. Research shows that babies who are exclusively breastfed for six months are less likely to get ear infections, diarrhea, respiratory illnesses, and may have a lesser chance to develop childhood obesity.
“Breastfeeding is one of the best things mothers can do for their babies,” said Dr. Rob Dyar of Northwest Georgia Women’s Care. “It creates many health benefits for both mom and baby, and the physical contact also helps form a special bond between the two.”
Benefits of breastfeeding include:
Breast milk has nearly the perfect mix of vitamins, protein and fat.
Breast milk is easier digested than formula.
Breast milk contains antibodies that help fight viruses and bacteria.
Breastfeeding lowers the risk of asthma and allergies.
Breastfed babies on average have fewer trips to the doctor and fewer hospitalizations.
Breastfeeding burns calories for mothers.
Breastfeeding lowers the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
The Baby Place at Gordon Hospital offers childbirth education classes and breastfeeding classes to expectant parents. These classes are offered at no cost on select dates throughout the year. There are a series of three classes each month, and attendance to all three classes are necessary to receive all educational information. The first two classes are focused on childbirth education, and the third class in the series is the breastfeeding class.
Classes are from 6 – 8 p.m. in Conference Room A. 2018 class dates include: September 10, 17, 24; October 1, 8, 15; November 5, 12, 19; and no classes in December. 2019 class dates include: January 7, 14, 21; February 4, 11, 18; March 4, 8, 11; April 1, 8, 15; May 6, 13, 20; June 3, 10, 17; no July classes; August 5, 12, 19; September 9, 16, 23; October 7, 14, 21; November 4, 11, 18; and no December classes. To register for classes, please call 706.879.4737.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, holistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.