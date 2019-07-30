The national AARP office recognizes the Calhoun-Gordon County ARRP, chapter 3178, for their 40 years of service to the area recently.
The local chapter was formed on Feb. 13, 1979. Monthly meetings are conducted every first Friday of the month at 10:30 a.m. For the location of the meeting or additional information, call 706-629-8821 or 706-629-0569.
The letter of recognition from the national office was co-signed by Catherine Alicia Georges, AARP National Volunteer president, and Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO. The letter read:
"On your 40th anniversary, we would like to extend our personal congratulations and best wishes to the officers and members of your outstanding organization. We are grateful for the efforts of your chapter's leaders and members over the past 40 years to achieve the goals of AARP in your community.
"You should take special pride -- as we do -- in the continued success of chapters throughout the nation. The members who founded your chapter shared the vision of AARP's founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, by bringing members together "to serve, not to be served." I know you share that commitment as well.
"Your chapter's information and education programs, legislative advocacy efforts and community service activities, all of which draw strength from the fellowship of your members, benefit not only AARP, but also your community, your state and the nation. By pooling your talents and experience, partnering with your AARP state office, and promoting the active engagements of your neighbors, you are giving back to society, accomplishing the mission of our association and leaving a rich legacy for those who will follow you.
"Congratulations and best wishes for your continued success."