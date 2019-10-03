I recently posted about my swim from Alcatraz. That post helped me because they say if you tell others about your goals you are more likely to achieve them. I knew at some point my body, the cold, the current, would give me lots of reasons that I should quit. So, I shared my goal to swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco so I could mentally power through when I would prefer to get into a warm boat. Many replied to the post and requested that I follow up afterwards and share the experience. Here are the highlights.
Primary goal accomplished - swim completed
Aspirational goal of less than an hour - 57:12
Water temperature - 59.5 degrees
Racers - 900 registered, 595 finished
Travel - racers came from 40 states and 18 countries
6:15 AM the athlete check-in opened at the Maritime museum. The check-in was where the racers received their swim cap, ankle timing chip, race number written on the back of their hands with a permanent marker, and race T-shirt. Although I failed to wear my race T-shirt on the flight home, it did not stop me from connecting and reliving the experience with others who wore their shirts.
At 8:00 AM the race briefing started at the Aquatic Park bleachers. This was where we heard the official water temperature, learned about the logistics and got our final instructions. The focus was on safety which echoed the many prior emails we had received that included lots of red font.
The briefing was where I joined my friend from work, Patti Philpot, who was also swimming.
At 8:10 AM everyone made the 3/4 mile walk to the two ferries at Pier 41. The walk was like a parade, 900 people in odd clothing taking over the streets of Fisherman's Warf. We did not rush but we also knew not to delay because the ferries were leaving at 9:50 sharp. Timing was critical because of the changes in the tide and currents.
At 9:50 AM the two ferries left San Francisco. The trip to Alcatraz Island gave time for Patti and I to discuss our race strategy. Patti is an accomplished open water swimmer and one of the few who races with no wetsuit. Once out in the bay Patti pointed out the various landmarks used to sight during the swim, the Transamerica Pyramid building, the 3-Masted Balclutha and the Fontana Towers. I was ready.
At 9:20 the first horn blew and they opened up the doors on both sides of the ferries. Two at a time racers made the 5 foot leap into the frigid water, making sure not to lose your googles.
Once in the water we had to quickly move away from the boat and swim to the starting line which was about 100 yards away. At the starting line I had time to slow down my heart rate from the cold water and the race excitement, and I made time to enjoy the moment.
At 9:30 the second horn blew and the race started. I felt good and within a few hundred yards I had a good rhythm and a good pace. The current can peak at 7 mph because as the tide goes out, the entire San Francisco Bay flows to the Pacific under the Golden Gate Bridge. This makes sighting and direction important as we aim for a 150 foot opening into the Aquatic Park. The sighting for the first 1/3 of the race is the Transamerica Pyramid building high on the hill, but it was not visible with the fog. The back up sight is the bow of the WWII ship SS Jeremiah O'Brien. But the ship was difficult to see since it was much lower on the horizon and it was gray like the fog. But it worked.
The second 1/3 of the race I felt strong. The water was not too choppy and I did not have to fight my way through too many swimmers. I adjusted my sighting further right towards the 3 masts of the Balclutha which is closer to the Aquatic Park opening.
The final 1/3 of the race I continued to feel good but I had serious concerns that I was not going to complete the swim. I knew my strategy and landmarks to sight but the support kayakers and safety boats were instructing and pushing the swimmers further right. Unfortunately, we missed the opening to the Aquatic Park and were now swimming against the current. While my training included swims that were three times the distance, the cold and fight against the current made it so I wanted to pause to catch my breath. But, I knew if I was not actively swimming with a strong pace I was drifting towards the Pacific and my race would be over. It was here that I thought about my public declaration of my goal and knew the only option was to finish. I was able to find a pace I could sustain and after another 10 minutes I was encouraged that I was making progress towards the opening of the Aquatic Park. Inside the opening I found calmer waters, no current and lots of remaining energy to finish.
The overall experience was incredible and was even better than I had imagined. I was fortunate to have wife, my mom and dad, my sister and her husband and Patti there which made it a 1,000 times better. I also had lots of support and encouragement from friends at home and at work. Who says swimming is not a team sport?
