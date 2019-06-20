Kade and Abby Wright say they are excited to be returning as co-directors at the Harris Arts Center for their third consecutive year of summer musical theater camp.
Abby and Kade both study musical theater at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. Having experience in both educational and professional theater, they are excited to bring that experience and knowledge back to their hometown.
“This camp is the highlight of both ours and many children’s summer every year. We hold the kids to a very high standard during the camp, but they always exceed our expectations and shock us with their growth! We are honored to share our passion for the arts with little performers each summer and are so excited to see what this year’s group has to offer. Bringing theater back home to where it all started is a full circle moment. To these kids, this camp is Broadway, and to us, these are the next Broadway artists, arts supporters and dream chasers,” the Wrights said in a statement.
Camp is open to children ages 6-16 and will be July 8–19, with performances July 19-20.
During week one, all students will attend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Week two, students will attend from either 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. depending on their cast. At the conclusion of camp, students will showcase a full scale production, complete with mics, costumes, lights and props.
Campers experience all phases of a theatrical performance: auditions, blocking rehearsals, character development, memorizing lines, music and dance rehearsals, and finally, performing the show for two audiences.
The cost for theater camp is $225 for HAC members and $250 for non-members. Fees include costumes and props, a camp T-shirt and two tickets to a matinee show. Space is limited.
Register online at www.harrisartscenter.com or by calling 706-629-2599 by June 27.