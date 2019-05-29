The first music I can remember was my daddy playing a steel guitar. I have a picture of him playing that chrome guitar as he sits on the sand in Hawaii a day after Pearl Harbor was bombed. He was so young. I wasn’t even a twinkle in his eye. He hadn’t even met the love of his life, my mom. He only had eyes for that little steel guitar.
I loved the sound of it, melodious and distinct. My sister has that guitar now. I’m not sure she plays it, but it’s safe with her. I never learned how to play any musical instrument even though I did get a guitar at Christmas one year. I cherished that little guitar, but it met its demise falling out of the top of my closet.
Because my daddy was a musician, I was initiated into the love of good music from a really early age. When we were stationed in Montgomery, Alabama in the early 50s, I remember listening to the voices of Hank Williams, Hank Snow, The Louvin Brothers, Patsy Cline, and so many more. I think all men who grew up listening to Hank Williams love the song “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” Another song I remember from childhood was “Put Another Nickel In” by Teresa Brewer. I could almost sing that whole song as Daddy drove with the radio blaring. We’d all be singing “Put another nickel in, in the nickelodeon. All I want is loving you and music, music, music.” I was three or four.
The music I dearly loved and still do in my memories was when my daddy got together with his brothers around Grandma Emert’s Warm Morning stove. They’d pull out their musical instruments which ranged from guitars, to mandolins, fiddles, whatever was handy, sometimes even a harmonica. Their music was the old mountain music like “Knoxville Girl,” “Truck Drivin’ Man,” “Carry Me Back to the Mountains,” and Mom and Dad’s song “Tennessee Waltz.” Mama was a girl from New York City, but she loved that song. She loved Strauss waltzes, but the “Tennessee Waltz” topped them all.
When I became a teenager, the music scene began to change. Elvis Presley became “King” and a new era of “rock and roll” was born. In truth, Elvis was a wee bit before my time. Oh, I remember all the boys wanted hair like his, but their daddies didn’t want it and many a boy I knew from junior high came in with a shaved head. Some even cried about it.
My parents both liked Elvis. They had every single one of his records from 45’s to 78 LP’s ( long playing). Daddy played his music and was good at it. He’s sit outside and sing while he played the guitar, songs like ”Love Me Tender”, “Blue Suede Shoes”, and other Elvis hits. He’d sometimes draw a crowd from the neighborhood. Daddy was a very good-looking man. Mama always stayed close by. Hmmmmm … sounds like the name of a good song.
My favorite music that stayed with me throughout high school and college came from a British group called the Beatles. I loved them. I loved everything they sang. Their first big hit was “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” My boyfriend at the time would joke and say…”Is that all they want???” I’d giggle and say something silly. In college, my favorite album was “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club’s Band.” My roommate and I played it every day.
John Lennon was my favorite Beatle and he went on to write and perform my favorite song of all time “Imagine.” I love the words to it , “You might say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope some day you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.” Beautiful lyrics.
My earliest memories center around music and have followed me throughout my life. When I met Bill Brooks, one thing that sticks in my mind about him was that he loved music. One day soon into our whirlwind relationship, he wanted me to hear a song that was by a group called The Doors. The song was “Light My Fire.” I loved it. And I guess I did light his fire. And it all started because of a song.
Our kids grew up listening to music. They all have endearing songs that are part of their lives. “Wild Horses” was sung at Heather and Will’s wedding. Heath, Hayden, and Hartwell are all songwriters and musicians in their own right. Our grandchildren already show musical talent.
Yes, music soothes my soul. It always has and it started because my dad had a little steel guitar.