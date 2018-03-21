Music Education Matters Summit – Performing Arts Camp Seeking Applicants

Through the generous support of the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation via National 4-H Council, Georgia 4-H is happy to host the 3rd annual Music Education Matters Summit, held this year July 17-19, 2018, at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. The Music Education Matters Summit provides an experience for youth across Georgia, and around the nation, to practice and grow in music education, network and learn from industry professionals, and develop as a leader, team member, and performer. The Summit offers youth the opportunity to select one of five tracks:
• Vocal
• Instrumental
• Songwriting
• Dance; and
• Musical Theatre
Each track is designed to focus not only on skills development, but mentorship and career exploration with industry professionals. Additionally this year, adults will be offered a supplementary workshop to discuss the processes used to launch, organize, and sustain a 4-H Performing Arts program. The facilitators will discuss the “nuts and bolts” of a Performing Arts group including auditions, travel considerations, funding, rehearsals, volunteer recruitment, and marketing.
Registration for the Music Education Matters Summit is $110.00/person and the registration deadline is June 15. Registration is open to any current 6th-12th grade student in the 2017-2018 school term that registers through their local Extension Office. The registration fee includes meals and lodging from Tuesday dinner to Thursday lunch and an event T-shirt.
Registration is limited to the first 200 people (youth and adults), after which individuals will be placed on a waiting list. To register for the Music Education Matters Summit, please contact Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.