Those who know me may be aware of the fact that music is a very important part of my life. I don’t play any instruments, except I’m mediocre at the ukulele thanks to YouTube videos and I played the violin for a hot second in fourth-grade, which doesn’t count. So it’s a bit strange that I’m addicted to finding new artists and exploring new genres.
But whether I’m in the living room with housemates, driving with friends or playing card games with family, there’s almost always a song playing. One of my favorite things my sister and I do is sit in one of our cars and play our favorite songs for each other. And when I was living in an intentional community, we would have weekly gatherings called “music and musings,” where each person would share their favorite song, and it was my favorite part of each week.
As I’ve been reflecting upon 2018, I’ve decided to share with readers the top ten songs I’ve been listening to over the past year. Some of them I just like because of their sound, some of them have taught me an important lesson, and yet others contain significant lyrics or memories attached.
1. “Side by Side” by Wilder Adkins
This song is such a beautiful story on peace and the civil rights movement. The author comments on being born in Alabama and listening to Martin Luther King Jr. speak in Birmingham. My favorite lyric of this song is “Til we all have freedom, there is no man truly free.” The album cover, original artwork of Martin Luther King Jr. releasing doves, is also wonderful and itself is a commentary on the historical figure.
2. “Where Do the Children Play?” by Cat Stevens
When I first started listening to Cat Stevens, around this time last year, I had heard his classics, like “Peace Train” and “Wild World,” but hearing this selection for the first time, it quickly became a favorite. This song not only has a great sound, but it gently depicts a developing world, one where nature is being quickly overlooked for a growing world population, asking the title’s question.
3. “The Gardener” by Holly Arrowsmith
One of my favorite artists, Arrowsmith is a Kiwi (native New Zealander) and has some of the most introspective lyrics I’ve ever heard. In this song, she reflects on her time gardening in her backyard and how she thinks on whether it’s right to tear out life, even if it’s just by weeding. Her songs are all stories of some sort, and I highly recommend her latest album, which came out in 2018.
4. “The Universe” by Gregory Alan Isakov
In this song, Isakov personifies the “universe” as a woman who is wounded by years of planets, meteors and stars circling in their orbits. He says “The universe, she’s wounded, but she’s still got infinity ahead of her…” which is a new perspective I’ve never considered before. I love the personification and also the way that Isakov explains some basic human experiences as “folds in her dress.”
5. “Dissect the Bird (Live)” by John Craigie
This song, through my many listens, has not only caused me to laugh, but also to wonder. There’s a line when Craigie explains one person’s existence exponentially backwards and says “The universe is not against you, it went through a lot just to give you a chance, it must have wanted you pretty bad,” which I think is a great reminder.
6. “There are Many Ways to Say I Love You” by Sylvan Esso
This song has taught me that there are more ways to declare love than just through words. In this song, the group sings, “Cleaning up a room can say I love you, hanging up a coat before you’re asked to do it.” This song challenges me when I come home to a messy kitchen or am abruptly woken up by loud noises in the room next to mine – it’s pointed out to me that loving people is as much in my actions as my words.
7. “Saturn” by Sleeping At Last
I’ve learned a lot through this song, as well. This song reminds me of a few friends I made during my time abroad who introduced me to the artist. This song is on an album where each song is named after a planet, and I would highly recommend the entire album. Yet, this song has a line that goes “How rare and beautiful it is to even exist.” This song, like “Dissect the Bird” reminds me of how wonderfully odd life truly is.
8. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by Brandi Carlile
Not only is Brandi Carlile one of my favorite artists of all time, but so is John Denver. I first heard both of these artists during a summer spent in Colorado, and as I quickly fell in love with the Rocky Mountains, these musicians, who came recommended by friends, also made their way into my playlists. And of course, similar to this cover of Denver’s classic, there will never be a time when “Rocky Mountain High” doesn’t remind me of the months I lived just down the road from the famous national park.
9. “No Envy No Fear” by Joshua Radin
I first heard this song in high school. The simple chorus “have no envy and no fear” became a sort of mantra for me when I would experience stress, fear, anger and/or jealousy during my teenage years. Even today, during times of stress, I play this song as a calming influence to remind myself to think positively about myself and others.
10. “Alaska” by Maggie Rogers
Although I mostly like the tune of this song, I also like its lyrics and the story behind the song. Rogers was a student at NYU when she wrote this song, recording it herself. The song is about a trip to Alaska she went on after her first year in college, when she took time away from music to reflect. I think it’s a beautiful commentary on creating time for oneself in a world that seems to be telling you otherwise.
Alexis Draut is a recent graduate of Berry College and a staff writer for the Calhoun Times.