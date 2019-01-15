Murder Mystery Dinner Theater returns

The Calhoun Little Theatre and Harris Arts Center are excited to bring “Mafia Murders,” the third annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, to the HAC stage.
Join the Harris Arts Center on Jan. 25 or Jan. 26 (or both) for an exciting show and Italian dinner catered by David Burton of Wall Street Catering. The performance begins at 7 p.m.
“We’re taking you back in time to the 1920s. Who among you will become a cold-blooded killer? Or a victim??,” a news release stated. “Be warned and beware – it could be the person seated next to you! The audience is invited to dress the part as you are an important part of the murder mystery.”
This fun event is presented as a fundraiser on behalf of the Calhoun Little Theatre and Harris Arts Center. Monies raised will help continue technology upgrades for the Ratner Theater. Upgrades will enhance future productions and thus allow the HAC to better serve the community.
“Mafia Murders” is presented through a special arrangement with Haley Productions. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Haley Productions.
Tickets are $30 each and are available online, or may be purchased in person at the Harris Arts Center or by calling 706-629-2599.
A discount of $30 will be given to anyone purchasing an entire table of eight. Full tables must be purchased by phone or in person at the Harris Arts Center. Reservations are required by Tuesday.