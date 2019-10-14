Calhoun Police Department officers arrested five different individuals between Friday and Saturday on methamphetamine and other drug charges stemming from three unrelated incidents.
The first situation began at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday when a Calhoun police officer approached a pickup truck parked on private property behind an electric sub station on C.L. Moss Parkway.
According to police and Gordon County Jail records, Candace Annette Cromer, 37, of 2721 E. Hermitage Road, Kingston, and Donald Lamar Hayes, 56, of 476 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Reports say an officer found the pair loading totes and boxes from the ground into the back of the truck. The officer also saw the two people approach the passenger side of the vehicle, which was out of his view.
Cromer and Hayes gave the officer different reasons for being parked in the area so far from the road. After Hayes refused to give the officer permission to search the truck, a K9 was called to the scene and alerted positively to the presence of drugs.
Officers then searched the truck and found a small plastic baggie with a white crystal substance and a glass pipe in the center of the truck near the gear shifter, as well a small baggie with residue inside a purse in the truck.
Hayes and Cromer both denied ownership of the objects and were arrested.
Just a couple of hours later, at about 8:45 p.m., Cody Christopher Wampler, 27, of 2896 Taylor Town Road, Resaca, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, transactions in drug related objects, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Wampler was pulled over by a Calhoun police officer after crossing a double yellow line and nearly striking the officer's vehicle. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from Wampler's car, and when Wampler opened his wallet the officer saw a hypodermic needle inside.
Wampler was then put in handcuffs and while searching his pockets the officer felt something inside Wampler's pants. Wampler was allowed to remove what turned out to be a bag containing two baggies of suspected marijuana and one baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.
While searching the vehicle the officer then found two baggies in the trunk that Wampler said contained heroin. He told the officer he sells heroin and forgot it was in his trunk.
The estimated weight of the drugs was: 2 ounces of marijuana, 8.5 grams of meth and 1 gram of heroin.
Just a few hours after that incident, a traffic stop at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning resulted in two more methamphetamine arrests.
Reports say Chad Watkins, 39, and Tamecia Watkins, 34, both of 263 Mountain Horse Drive, Calhoun, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Tamecia Watkins was also charged with possession of drug related objects.
The pair was traveling on Highway 53 when an officer stopped them due to a non-working tail light. A K9 officer was called to the scene and alerted positively after an "free air sniff" around the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle then turned up a glass smoking device with residue inside the driver's purse, while the passenger admitting to having methamphetamine inside his sock.
Both were arrested.