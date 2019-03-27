An Aragon man remained in critical condition at Erlanger Hospital on Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle into the back of pickup truck at the intersection of West Belmont Drive and W.C. Bryant Parkway on Sunday.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
John Newport, 19, of 870 Taylorsville Road, was at the Chattanooga hospital on Tuesday in critical condition, two days after the Sunday afternoon wreck which ejected him off his 2019 Yamaha motorcycle. He had to be airlifted from the old Kmart parking lot and be flown to the hospital for emergency treatment.
Newport was traveling east on West Belmont Drive behind a 2018 Ford F-150 Super Crew, being driven by Pamela Roberts, 1262 Evergreen Road, Resaca, around 4 p.m. Saturday. Both were in the left lane of West Belmont Drive.
As the truck was approaching the intersection of W.C. Bryant Parkway it came to a stop to wait for traffic to clear to make a left turn. Newport was unable to stop his motorcycle in time and crashed into the back of the truck. He was ejected off his motorcycle, struck the back of the truck and then landed on the ground.
Witnesses to the wreck said Newport was driving at a normal speed, but he had briefly looked away from the road and by the time he looked back the truck had stopped.
Newport had to be taken by ambulance to the the old Kmart parking, where a helicopter landed to take him away. He arrived at Erlanger just before 5 p.m.
A day before Newport’s wreck, another motorcycle crash happened, this time on Interstate 75 following a brief chase along Ga. 53 by Calhoun police.
Timothy Moore, 28, of 454 Gee Road, was listed in stable condition at Hamilton Medical Center. Moore along with passenger Kandice Johnson, 39, of Resaca, were both ejected off the 2001 Suzuki motorcycle on I-75 after crashing into the back of a 2018 Toyota Rav-4, being driven by Richard Mass, 62, of 1025 Avery Drive, Bowling Green, Ohio. Johnson refused to be taken to the hospital.
Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a Calhoun officer spotted Moore driving the motorcycle east on Ga. 53, near Richardson Road, without the headlight on. The officer turned on his blue lights and tried to pull Moore over. However, Moore saw the officer, tapped the passenger on the leg and then sped off.
The officer followed Moore along Ga. 53 up to its intersection with I-75, where Moore drove between two vehicles to run a red light. Moore got onto the northbound I-75 ramp and continued at a high speed, weaving in and out of traffic. At this point, the Calhoun officer was told by a superior to end the chase.
The officer slowed down but continued on I-75, where he saw the motorcycle wreck. He turned on his blue lights and drove up to the wreck to offer assistance. He found the motorcycle was on the right side of the highway and Moore and Johnson had been ejected to the left side.
Moore was issued a citation by Georgia State Patrol for following too closely. Calhoun police are handling any additional charges.