Motor Carrier Compliance Division graduates its second Motor Carrier Officer School

(FORSYTH) – The Motor Carrier Compliance Division graduated its 2nd Motor Carrier Officer School on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After 25 weeks of intense training, 17 new MCCD officers will report to inspection stations throughout the state. Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, gave the graduation address. Additional remarks were given by Lt. Kristopher Bowen, MCCD Training Coordinator.
During Colonel McDonough’s address, he emphasized three things the officers should keep in mind as they perform their duties: 1) Use common sense; 2) Look beyond the badge; and 3) Guard your heart.
Five of the graduates received special honors for top performance in the following areas:
Firearms Proficiency – MCO Cameron Arnold
Top Gun – MCO Cameron Arnold
Driving Proficiency – MCO Cameron Arnold
Academic Proficiency – MCO David Cromer
Inspection Proficiency – MCO Matthew Morris
Additionally, MCO David Cromer, received a $1,000 scholarship towards a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Reinhardt University.
The following graduates were recognized for their leadership: MCO Timothy Clay, President; MCO Kenneth White, Vice President; MCO Samuel Hill, Secretary/Treasurer; MCO Matthew Morris, Pennant Bearer; MCO Timothy Corbin, Chaplain and MCO Karl Clark, Sergeant-At-Arms.
The new graduates are assigned to one of the 10 MCCD regions throughout the state.
Cameron Arnold, Brunswick, Ga.; Juan Arzayus, Valdosta, Ga.; Karl Clark, Milledgeville, Ga.; Timothy Clay, Baldwin, Ga.; Dylan Colson, Ludowici, Ga.; Timothy Corbin, Augusta, Ga.; David Cromer, Lumpkin, Ga.; Jordan Ford, Calhoun, Ga.; Timothy Fortenberry, Calhoun, Ga.; David Gilmore, Columbus, Ga.; Michael Henderson, Rincon, Ga.; Samuel Hill, Lawrenceville, Ga.; Robert Leatherberry, Hahira, Ga.; Matthew Morris, Alamo, Ga.; Alexander Mountain, Augusta, Ga.; Timmons Tomlin, Pooler, Ga.; Kenneth White, Newnan, Ga.