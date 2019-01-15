The matriarchal nature of the Cherokee clan system is often a topic of discussion among historians and others with an interest in Southern history.
Depending on which side of the political spectrum one is standing on, the Cherokee way is either a great example of a progressive society or a really bad example of “petticoat government.”
The Cherokees of course were not a part of this past-tense argument. As we have mentioned in this column before, the “Cherokee Way” was not encumbered with artificial dogmatisms born of absolutist power structures. Rather, the Cherokee theological system was more concerned with what was good for the general society and with developing traditions and practices which would serve as the pillars of a well-balanced civilization populated by well-balanced citizens.
Once, when asked why Cherokee families and clans were run by females, a Cherokee principle chief was said to have given a very simple answer, “A mother knows who her children are.” There is a great deal of philosophical truth in this one small fact. The Cherokee family structure ensured that children would always be loved and cared for, regardless of whether or not there were tensions between the mother and father.
A child born to a Cherokee woman was born into a family and clan run by the mother’s grandmother, great aunts, and other elder female relatives. This system guaranteed that there would be no shortage of child care, food, or love and support, regardless of whether the father was a good and strong man, or a sorry and weak one.
Cherokee men, in the aggregate, were no better and no worse than men of other societies and cultures. But one can make a convincing argument that the structure of the society in which they lived served to make them better than they might otherwise have been. We see in these modern times, the situation often faced by mothers with children. If there is not a good man involved, the job of motherhood is more difficult than it should be, as the society as a whole makes no provision for the support of motherhood.
The modern approach seems to be more inclined to condemn a woman for having a child than it is to support her. This is especially true if her relationship status falls outside of something that is approved of by the self-righteous set.
It seems to fall into two general categories, summed up as follows: “It’s not my problem,” or “She shouldn’t have gotten pregnant.” The problem with these approaches is that they are false at their very base. If we only look at the young men who have perpetrated the school shootings of the past few years, we can see the cost to the general society of severely mal-adjusted young men.
One element of the Cherokee system that helped to prevent this sort of maladjustment is that every member of the society had a clearly defined duty to every other member of the society. This sense of duty and responsibility was taught from the cradle. The system helped to foster a sense of community cohesion that served, for the most part, to prevent anti-social behavior within the general society.
What can we learn from this? Obviously, returning to the pre-contact Cherokee world is neither possible or desirable. But it might be worth our while to learn what we can from this ancient wisdom, to remember that we all have a duty toward our fellow beings. Whether one professes faith in one of the major religions or follows a more eclectic spiritual path, we can agree that we share a common life force. We drink the same water, we breathe the same air. And we all suffer to some extent when one of our fellow beings goes over the edge and commits some terrible atrocity.
Holy Scripture tells us that true religion undefiled is “being a father to the fatherless,” so try to do some good. Instead of engaging in destructive political arguments that only serve to sow anger and discord, volunteer somewhere, read to a child, feed a hungry family, visit an elder. And remember the school that doesn’t get shot up because you stepped in at the right time may be your own.