Morning Pointe to hold Family Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 15

Morning Pointe of Calhoun will hold Family Fund Day on Saturday, Sept. 15. It will be held at the facility, located at 660 Jolly Road NW in Calhoun.
According to Emily Daniel, communications specialist for Morning Pointe, the event will run from 12:30 - 3 p.m., and all proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event is free and open to the public.
Activities will include a dunking booth, cake walk, games for the entire family, face painting, food and music.
Morning Pointe invites the community to come enjoy a special family event at Family Fund Day on Sept. 15. For more information, call 706-629-0777.