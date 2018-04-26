Morning Pointe seniors spread springtime joy

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents have been looking forward to spring activities, especially ones where they can give back to the greater community.
The seniors started the season in a kind way, delivering potted plants to Dr. Dorsey Van Horn’s office to show him and his staff appreciation for their service.
Residents at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community enjoy paying it forward through activities that allow them to share their hearts with others as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs.
Pictured, Dr. Dorsey Van Horn, Sandra Landrum, Morning Pointe of Calhoun resident, Erica Newman and Sandy Gilbert welcome Morning Pointe of Calhoun’s visit to their office.