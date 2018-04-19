Morning Pointe sends spring greetings to local library

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents paid a visit to the Calhoun-Gordon County Library to show their appreciation for their long-standing partnership. The seniors at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community enjoy leading story time for young library guests, and are excited about a new computer learning program that is in the works.
Morning Pointe partners with local organizations, businesses and nonprofits, as residents stay engaged in the greater community as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs.
Pictured, Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents and friends visit Elizabeth Howard, assistant branch manager of Calhoun-Gordon County Library.