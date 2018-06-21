Morning Pointe residents witness “Wings and Wheels” Fly-In and Car Show

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Automobile and airplane fans alike gathered for the annual “Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show” at the Tom B. David Airport. In attendance were Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents, who had a blast browsing the classic cars and airplanes, and watching them take off.
The seniors at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community enjoy outings that take their interests and pastimes to new heights as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs.
Pictured, Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents visit the Tom B. David Airport to witness the “Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show.”