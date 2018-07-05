Morning Pointe residents reap rewards of gardening

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents are busy the courtyard this summer, tending to their squash, tomatoes, cucumbers and black berries. The seniors at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community find joy in planting and taking care of the garden with the help of resident assistant Jill Phipps who makes sure the experience is meaningful.
Morning Pointe residents embrace their favorite pastimes and treasure the new memories they dig up as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs.
Pictured: Charles and Barbara Strickland, and Jill Phipps, resident assistant, enjoy tending to the homegrown vegetables and berries in the courtyard at Morning Pointe of Calhoun. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.