Morning Pointe residents plant flowers to give away to RAs

Wanting to brighten their resident assistants’ days, the residents of Morning Pointe of Calhoun (GA) decided to plant flowers on the front porch of the senior living community. Once the flowers have bloomed, the residents plan to give them away to the resident assistants in order to show their appreciation for all of their hard work. “We were all smiles on the porch. Residents were singing and laughing. Sue, Joyce, and Sally were showing all of us how to plant flowers correctly. The residents enjoyed sharing memories of their gardens [before they came to Morning Pointe],” says Lisa Caldwell, Life Enrichment Director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun.
Thank you to all of our Morning Pointe associates for “Making Your Mark” and making a difference in the lives of the seniors we serve. Morning Pointe continues to celebrate every associate success throughout 2018.
Pictured, Morning Pointe resident assistants Carly Ellison (second from left) and Kaitlin Moss (far right) proudly display their potted flowers with residents Sally White, Sue Moyer and Joyce Wilkey.