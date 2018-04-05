Morning Pointe residents make new pet therapy friend

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents enjoy pet therapy of all kinds, even in the form of a young goat. Lambchop visited the seniors at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community, and didn’t leave without lots of loves and cuddles from everyone within his reach.
Morning Pointe invites local zoos and animal shelters to bring furry and four-legged friends to the residents as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs.
Pictured, Denise, CNA, and Jennifer Englands, CRD with Hearth Hospice enjoyed cuddling with Lambchop at Morning Pointe of Calhoun.