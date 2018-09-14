Morning Pointe residents host Luau-themed Family Night

For their most recent Family Night, the residents of Morning Pointe of Calhoun invited their friends and family members to join them on a tropical vacation in the South Seas—no airline ticket or sunscreen required! The senior living community played host to a large crowd for a Hawaiian luau in honor of Family Night. Residents and their guests wore leis, grass skirts, and Hawaiian shirts, and Hawaiian-style decorations abounded.
“We listened to great music, enjoyed a wonderful luau meal, and even had a pineapple tree!” says Lisa Caldwell, the Life Enrichment Director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun. “Residents had a ball….and made the decorations for the event. It was a great time! The laughter filled the room.”
For more information on all of the exciting events going on at Morning Pointe of Calhoun, visit the Morning Pointe of Calhoun homepage at www.morningpointe.com.
Pictured, Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents Mildred Hendrix and Sue Hendrix enjoy a tropical buffet at the senior living community’s most recent Family Night.