Morning Pointe, Pruitt Hospice celebrate spring with home decor

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents embraced the joy of home decor with the help of Heather Timms from Pruitt Hospice. The seniors at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care communities made seasonal wreaths to adorn their doors, enjoying music and snacks while they were hard at work on their beautiful creations. Morning Pointe celebrates its residents through partners with local businesses and organizations that bring creativity into their lives as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs. Pictured, Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents enjoyed creating door wreaths with guest Heather Timms from Pruitt Hospice.
