Morning Pointe nurse paints perfect days for residents

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Rachel Hornbrook, LPN at Morning Pointe of Calhoun, comes in on her day off to treat residents to hand massages followed by manicures. The seniors at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community love picking a fresh coat of their favorite colors to show off to family and friends.
Behind each Meaningful Day(tm) at Morning Pointe is a team of associates who go above and beyond to make every day special for everyone.
Pictured, Rachel Hornbrook, LPN, and resident Nancy McDaniel enjoy sharing an afternoon manicure together at Morning Pointe of Calhoun.