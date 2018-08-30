Morning Pointe lead resident assistant receives ‘Exceeding Expectations’ Award

Morning Pointe of Calhoun would like to congratulate Jill Phipps, winner of the “Exceeding Expectations” award for this quarter. Phipps is a lead resident assistant in The Lantern memory care community within Morning Pointe of Calhoun. Since joining the Morning Pointe family in July of 2015, Phipps has consistently provided excellent care to the residents, clearly taking great pride in her work. She has a heart of gold and is loved by both residents and associates.
Mary Braden, the Lantern Program Director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun, explains the many selfless acts that make Phipps deserving of this award: “The Lantern has been greatly blessed by Jill and her husband, Lynn. They have made signs that decorate the walls and residents’ doors. When a resident said he could not see the clock, Jill and Lynn made a 40-inch clock to hang on the wall. They have also made a condo for The Lantern’s pet rabbit. One of the residents told Jill that he wished he could plant a garden. The next day, Jill came in with plants, and they started our courtyard garden.”
Phipps states that both her parents and Lynn’s parents suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, so they love doing anything they can to help make our residents lives better. Clearly, her work at Morning Pointe is very personal to her, and that love of and passion for senior memory care is what makes Phipps so Pictured, Morning Pointe of Calhoun lead resident assistant Jill Phipps and her husband, Lynn Phipps. Recently, Jill received Morning Pointe of Calhoun’s “Exceeding Expectations” award. PHOTO:CONTRIBUTED.